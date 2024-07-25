WORLD
Kamala Harris is 'experienced, tough, and highly capable' — Biden
US President seeks to define his legacy, pledging to stay focused on his duties until his term ends and commits to working towards ending the war in Gaza.
US President Joe Biden gives a rare Oval Office TV address to the nation after election exit. / Photo: AFP
July 25, 2024

Insisting that "the defense of democracy is more important than any title," US President Joe Biden said in rare Oval Office address that he decided to drop the reelection bid and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris "to unite my party "and "in defence of democracy."

The address offered the public their first chance to hear directly from Biden his rationale for dropping out of 2024 after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.

"The defense of democracy is more important than any title," Biden said. "Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. And that includes personal ambition."

"I revere this office, but I love my country more," Biden said.

End the Gaza war

Biden's candidacy faced a crisis of confidence from Democrats after his abysmal debate against Trump nearly a month ago, where he spoke haltingly, appeared ashen and failed to rebut his predecessor's attacks. It sparked a mutiny within his party over not just whether he was capable of beating Trump in November, but also whether at 81, he was still fit for the high-pressure job.

"I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation," Biden said, saying he wanted to make room for "fresh voices, yes, younger voices."

Biden praised Kamala Harris as experienced, tough, and highly capable, highlighting her readiness for leadership.

He added, "That is the best way to unite our nation."

Biden's address was carried by all major broadcast and cable news networks. He pledged to remain focused on being president until his term expires at noon on Jan. 20, 2025, saying he would work to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, fight to boost government support to cure cancer and call for Supreme Court reform.

"The idea of America"

"The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule," Biden said. "The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America — lies in your hands."

Biden, aides say, knows that if Harris loses, he’ll be criticised for staying in the race too long and not giving her or another Democrat time to effectively mount a campaign against Trump.

If she wins, she’ll ensure his policy victories are secured and expanded, and he’ll be remembered for a Washingtonian decision to step aside for the next generation of leadership.

SOURCE:AP
