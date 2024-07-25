Japan’s total population has declined for the 15th straight year in 2023, dropping by more than a half-million people as the population ages and births remain low.

Births in Japan hit a record low of 730,000 last year. The 1.58 million deaths last year were also a record high.

Japan's population was 124.9 million as of January 1.

Surveys show that younger Japanese are increasingly reluctant to marry or have children, discouraged by bleak job prospects, the high cost of living — which rises at a faster pace than salaries — and a gender-biased corporate culture that adds a burden only on women and w orking mothers.

The government earmarked 5.3 trillion yen ($34 billion) as part of the 2024 budget to fund incentives for young couples to have more children, such as increasing subsidies for childcare and education and is expected to spend 3.6 trillion yen ($23 billion) in tax money annually over the next three years.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has introduced policies aimed at boosting births, warning the country is "on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society".

Experts say the measures are largely meant for married couples who plan to have or who already have children, and don't address the growing number of young people reluctant to get married.

Japan’s population is projected to fall by about 30 percent, to 87 million by 2070, when four out of every ten people will be 65 or older.

Record number of foreign residents