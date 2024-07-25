Adidas recently dropped Palestinian Bella Hadid from its new sneakers campaign, pulling images of the model from its adverts, bowing to pressure from the Israeli government and pro-Israel groups in the US.

Hadid is a vocal opponent of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and has repeatedly spoken out against the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza amidst Israel’s ongoing war on the enclave, which has claimed the lives of over 39,000 people.

In the ads displayed on towering billboards in New York City buildings and on the sneaker giants’ social media accounts, the Palestinian-American model was photographed wearing Adidas’ newly relaunched SL72 retro sneakers.

The original pair, part of Adidas’ ‘SL’ (Super Light) line, was designed to provide athletes with a lightweight sneaker option during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

During the mega sporting event in West Germany, a raid on the Israeli team’s quarter by the Palestinian Black September group, involving a gunfight with the police, left eleven Israelis dead. Five Palestinians and a German officer was also killed during the standoff.

Israeli critics were quick to point out the history of the sneakers and allege that Adidas’ choice of Hadid as the face of the campaign was anti-Semitic and ‘even arguably intentional’, a correlation apparently drawn based on the supermodel’s views against Israel’s devastating war on Gaza.

Bella Hadid as a constant target

It is not the first time the supermodel has been at the centre of antisemitism accusations.

In 2021, when Hadid joined in on a “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chant on her Instagram Live, Israel’s official account on X, then known as Twitter, accused her of advocating to throw “Jews into the sea”.

“When celebrities like Bella Hadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state,” read the tweet.

Following the sneaker ad controversy, the same account described Hadid as “a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading anti-Semitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews”. “She and her father frequently promote blood libels and anti-Semitic conspiracies against Jews,” the Israeli post added, tagging Adidas with a question mark.

Hadid has also been the target of pro-Israel organisations.

"To have her launch a shoe commemorating an Olympics when so much Jewish blood was shed is just sick," said Sacha Roytman, the chief executive of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement.

Adidas’ Nazi past

However, the footwear giant’s own dark past is well-documented, especially its links to Hitler’s Nazi party.

Many German athletes wore Adidas’ Dassler shoes in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, organised by Hitler’s Nazi regime, to make a point of Aryan athletic superiority to the world.

At the time, the co-founders of the brand, Adi and Rudi brothers, were both members of the Nazi party who signed off their letters with “Heil Hitler,” according to “Sneaker Wars” by Barbara Smit, as cited in an article by the Time Magazine.

During World War II, the Dassler brothers ceased their sneaker production business to repurpose their factory to manufacture the Panzerchreck (Tank Terror) – an anti-tank weapon designed to obliterate Allied tanks.

Adidas has so far maintained silence about its past ties to the Nazi party. On its official website, the sportswear company doesn’t mention its history preceding 1949, the year when it became official.

Costly fall-out with Kanye West

The multi-national company’s ties to Nazi Germany became a point of scrutiny back in 2022 as well after it ended its partnership with world-famous rapper Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments, an accusation he conceded. West, who now goes by the name Ye, drew heavy criticism for tweeting, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” in October 2022.