Netanyahu's depiction of pro-Palestinian protestors inaccurate: White House
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says that most protests in the US are peaceful and largely driven by genuine, organic concerns.
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during a press briefing in Washington on July 26. / Photo: Reuters
July 25, 2024

The White House sought to distance itself from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's characterisation of pro-Palestinian demonstrators as "Iran's useful idiots," saying the remarks are inaccurate.

Asked by reporters about the Israeli leader 's comments during an address before a joint session of the US Congress, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "That's not a phrase we would use."

"They (Iran) have tried to sew discord," he remarked at the White House.

Kirby was quick to add, "I think to paint everybody with that brush is unfortunate and not an accurate reflection."

Peaceful protests

"Most of the protest activity here in the United States is peaceful. The vast majority of it is organic. It comes from people who have real concerns, and that's what a democracy is all about," he added.

Netanyahu used his congressional address to rally support for his war on the besieged Gaza Strip where nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed. The Israeli leader drew dozens of standing ovations from those assembled within the august chamber, but half of all congressional Democrats chose to boycott.

Their decisions are indicative of a growing rift within the Democratic Party over continued support for Israel, marking a stark departure from what was once a policy with broad bipartisan support.

The American public has also shown growing sympathy for Palestinians in recent years, and thousands of demonstrators took to Washington, DC to protest Congress' decision to grant a highly sought platform to Netanyahu as Israel faces allegations of genocide at the UN's top court.

Biden-Netanyahu meeting

The White House clarification on Netanyahu's remarks on protestors came as Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the tensions over Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza.

Kirby told reporters that the president met Netanyahu to help "close the gaps" with the peace deal.

"We are closer now than we have ever been before," he said.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
