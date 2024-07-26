US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she expressed concern about the situation in besieged Gaza to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the White House.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there, with over 2 million people facing high levels of food insecurity and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity," Harris told reporters after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the US Congress, where he claimed that the war in Gaza has "one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare."

Harris said that what has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is "devastating."

"The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent," she added.

'It is time to get this deal done'

Earlier, Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden, who ended his presidential re-election campaign on Sunday and endorsed Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

With her remarks, Harris reflected a major shift in Gaza policy, while urging Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.