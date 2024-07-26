Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the United States Congress for applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, which he described as "full of delirium."

"The whole world watched and saw how a genocidal murderer was applauded in the American Congress," Erdogan asserted in his address to the High Technology Incentive Programme Promotion Meeting in Istanbul on Friday.

Drawing attention to Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 294th day, the president said: "Think about those who killed nearly 40,000 children, women, and the elderly; the House of Representatives applauds them."

Tel Aviv has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others, with more than 10,000 people estimated to be buried under the debris, since beginning its relentless attacks against the besieged enclave on October 7.

"So to say, those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem," Erdogan asserted, slamming Western support for Israel's massacres against Palestinians.