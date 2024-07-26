TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan condemns US Congress applause for 'Hitler of our time'
"Those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem," asserts Turkish President Erdogan.
Erdogan condemns US Congress applause for 'Hitler of our time'
"The global system established to protect the economic, political, military and diplomatic interests of the winners of World War II has begun to become obsolete," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the United States Congress for applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, which he described as "full of delirium."

"The whole world watched and saw how a genocidal murderer was applauded in the American Congress," Erdogan asserted in his address to the High Technology Incentive Programme Promotion Meeting in Istanbul on Friday.

Drawing attention to Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 294th day, the president said: "Think about those who killed nearly 40,000 children, women, and the elderly; the House of Representatives applauds them."

Tel Aviv has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others, with more than 10,000 people estimated to be buried under the debris, since beginning its relentless attacks against the besieged enclave on October 7.

"So to say, those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem," Erdogan asserted, slamming Western support for Israel's massacres against Palestinians.

Recommended

'Obsolete' global system

Turkish President Erdogan further criticised the global system, stating: "We are faced with an abdication of reason that hosts a butcher who has the blood of 150 thousand Gazans on his hands and, not content with that, applauds his speech full of delirium."

He also asserted that "the global system established to protect the economic, political, military and diplomatic interests of the winners of World War II has begun to become obsolete."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the October 7 attack by Palestinian resistance Hamas.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms