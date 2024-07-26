This Sunday, Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is due to be endorsed by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Days later on July 30, he'll then be officially sworn in by the country's parliament.

﻿It is hardly surprising that Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon, won the presidential elections in Iran. Contrary to most analysis, his success does not indicate the return of a reformist era.

Rather, his election is the beginning of a new strategy by Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khomeini, the centrepiece of which is a face-saving remedy to bring Iran out of international isolation and ignite more internal public participation in politics.

Change is ahead

Pezeshkian was barred from running in the presidential race in 2021 by the Guardian Council, a body made up of 12 clerics and jurists that hold significant power in Iran.

The council vets candidates' religious and revolutionary credentials and has barred many prominent reformists and moderates from standing in recent elections.

The fact that Pezeshkian was approved by the council during this newest round of elections is the first clear indication of a shift spearheaded by the Supreme Leader Khamenei.

The move was in fact part of a three-pronged strategy to bring voters back to the ballot box, replenish the badly damaged legitimacy of the regime especially amongst the young and minorities, and to devise a face-saving appearance of moderation to help Iran's return to "constructive engagement" with the West and to end the heavy economic and banking sanctions.

If this was not the case, the Supreme Leader Khamenei would not have demanded the parliament's full support of the new president in his very first speech after the elections.

"I stress that I want full cooperation in the parliament with the president-elect," saidKhamenei . "If he is successful in improving the economy, the international policy and cultural policy, then his success is all our success."

Pundits predicted the lowest turnout ever in the elections and despite all efforts to rekindle enthusiasm, 60 percent of the population did not take part in the first round. But the trick of using a reformist candidate paid off and in the second round, 50 percent turnout was sufficient to call it official.

Low turnout was a great cause for concern for Iran, which gets its legitimacy from its power to muster crowds when needed.

By the same token, Pezeshkian is not really a reformist and his close cooperation with the centrist former foreign minister Jawad Zarif who reappeared out of the blue on the political scene, only indicates the political direction of Iran in the next few years.

True that Pezeshkian was in two reformist cabinets between 1997 and 2005. But in the last 20 years as a member of a hardline parliament, he has moved to the right. His close bond with the former foreign minister Zarif, calling him his guru and kissing his hands in public, is witness to this change of heart.

Zarif with vast experience in negotiating with the West has been chosen to head the Committee for Internal and External Policy, which is tasked with proposing the most suitable ministers for those posts. This and the process of approval of all cabinet members promises to be an arduous task.

Global relations

In an article this month titled "My message to the new world," Pezeshkian said he plans to pursue "an opportunity-driven" foreign policy and create "balance in relations with all countries."

He made it clear that Iran's closest allies are China and Russia, but stressed that "constructive engagement with the world" was part of the platform he ran on.