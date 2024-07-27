Although Gaza's water crisis predated Israel's current war, the last ten months have worsened the situation to unprecedented levels.

"Prior to the 7th of October… in Gaza, people got 83 litres per person per day; their neighbours (Israel) enjoyed 250 litres per person per day," Lama Abdul Samad, a water and sanitisation specialist at Oxfam, said during a panel organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Friday.

Fast-forward to post-7th of October, "Water availability to the population is less than 5 litres per person per day. That is a small amount of water, a severe reduction from what it used to be… That water is the quantity of a toilet flush. That's what people have to drink, cook, bathe and do everything."

She noted that the reason for that was Israel's decision on the 9th of October, 2023, to cut off fuel, electricity, and food from Gaza.

"That resulted in a massive reduction of water. No more than 20 percent of the capacity of the Macarot lines were supplied over those seven months (until the end of May)," she said, adding that the amount of water available is also not clean.

She also highlighted that essential water infrastructure—such as reservoirs, desalination units, and other facilities—has been destroyed by Israel. Despite these sites being deconflicted and their GPS coordinates provided to Israel, northern Gaza and Gaza City now face an acute shortage of water production.

Israel's imposed restrictions on entries of supplies to Gaza also played a role in escalating the crisis. Abdul Samad said that some of their supplies and units have been at the border for six months and never made it to the enclave despite being partially cleared.

"Even when the ceasefire is achieved… it wouldn't be irrational if we thought that people would continue to die due to public health risks," she said.

Public health ramifications

It's worth noting that Israel's carnage in Gaza not only escalated the water crisis, but also caused a widespread of diseases, including the recently discovered Poliovirus.

"Unavailability or access to clean water is extremely favourable for Polio viral transmission," Hamid Jafari, Director of Polio Eradication Operations and Research at the World Health Organization, said during the panel.