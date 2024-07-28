Seven Palestinian detainees have attempted to kill themselves at Israel’s Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank due to the “brutality of jailers,” Palestinian authorities have said.

“Prisoners are subjected to beatings during arrest and in detention,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said in a statement.

“If a prisoner is late for the count or late waking up at 4 am, he is beaten and abused,” it added.

The commission said the seven detainees had attempted to kill themselves due to the poor detention conditions and the brutality of the jailers.

'Starvation and medical neglect'