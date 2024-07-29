WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA, Libya's MFA sign development cooperation agreement
MoU on development cooperation "established legal basis for our activities in Libya," says head of TIKA Serkan Kayalar.
Türkiye's TIKA, Libya's MFA sign development cooperation agreement
TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to realise projects for the Libyan people. / Photo: AA
July 29, 2024

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Libyan Foreign Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development cooperation.

“This important step was taken to strengthen the joint cooperation between the two countries. This memorandum of understanding was signed for TIKA to start working and presenting projects in Libya," said Libya's Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Zeidan on Sunday, who attended the signing ceremony.

TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to implement projects for the Libyan people.

Recommended

"With this development cooperation agreement, we have established the legal basis for our activities in Libya," Kayalar said.

During the ceremony, a protocol for TIKA to restore the Turgut Reis Complex in Tripoli’s Old City was also signed.

RelatedTürkiye ready for further cooperation in energy with Libya beyond oil, gas
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'