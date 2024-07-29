At least 42 people have been killed in a land feud between tribes in northwestern Pakistan, officials have said, during days of fighting with machine guns and mortars.

Inter-family feuds are common in Pakistan but they can be particularly protracted and violent in the mountainous northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where communities abide by traditional tribal honour codes.

The Madagi and Mali Khel tribes have been fighting since Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a council negotiating a decades-long dispute over farmland, local police official Murtaza Hussain said.

No one was wounded in that attack but Hussain said it reignited longstanding tensions between the clans, who live side-by-side in the district of Kurram on the border with Afghanistan.

"A ceasefire was achieved in Kurram tribal district through government efforts. However, shooting resumed later at night," said a senior official from the provincial interior ministry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who requested anonymity because was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said local police had put the death toll at 42 — all men — with 183 wounded, including some women, since Wednesday. The death toll had been put at 35 on Sunday, with more than 150 wounded.

Heavy toll