Türkiye has exported $7.2 billion worth of automotive supply industry products in the first half of the year, up 1.1% compared to the same period last year.

Subsidiary industry products accounted for 40.9% of total automotive exports with $17.7 billion in the first six months of this year.

In addition, Türkiye exported $5.5 billion worth of passenger cars to 80 countries in the first half of 2024.

Germany's exports to the supplier industry ranked first on a country basis, reached $1.6 billion with an increase of 6% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.