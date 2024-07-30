Air New Zealand has shelved ambitious 2030 carbon emissions targets, blaming a tight supply of new aircraft and sustainable jet fuel.

The carrier said on Tuesday it was forced to rethink a long-standing aim to cut emissions per flight by about a third.

"The airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet," Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in a statement.

Air New Zealand will also withdraw from the Science Based Targets Initiative, which helps companies reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.