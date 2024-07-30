Three years after the Tokyo Olympics were held amid strict precautions and with no fans because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has forced athletes to withdraw from events and has others donning masks once again at the Paris Games.

Several athletes have tested positive on Monday, including Australian swimmer Lani Pallister who was a medal hope in the women's 1,500-metre freestyle but had to withdraw from the event.

Pallister has been instructed to isolate in her room.

British swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive a day after he narrowly missed out on 100 metres breaststroke gold, sharing silver with American Nic Fink.

Peaty, who said he woke up feeling unwell on the morning of Sunday's race, is hoping to compete in relays later this week.

"The team spirit is really high," Peaty's British teammate Matt Richards said after his 100m freestyle heat on Tuesday morning.

"I think we've done a good job on just trying to make sure we take all the precautions we can.

"Adam's okay, he's not dying. He's alright, just a bit of a cold. We'll avoid it as best we can. We're here to race. If we get a little bit ill whilst we're racing we'll keep racing. It's how we do it."