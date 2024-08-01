WORLD
3 MIN READ
China tightens drone export rules amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
The ban focuses on civilian drones with potential military applications and aims to prevent their use in terrorist activities and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
China tightens drone export rules amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
The new regulations reflect growing concerns about the misuse of drones and aim to prevent their proliferation. / Photo: AP Archive
August 1, 2024

China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the decision was also made to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” adding that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment lasers for target indication and high-precision inertial measurement equipment will be placed on an export control list.

The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn’t specify which type, but last year Beijing restricted the exports of long-range drones while citing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The regulations take effect on September 1.

Media reports and US government intelligence have frequently said Russia has bought drones from China for military use.

RelatedUS-China competition to field military drone swarms fuels global arms race

Fourth largest weapons exporter

Recommended

In April, US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings said China’s sales to Russia have surged to be used against Ukraine, and that both have been working to produce unmanned aerial vehicles inside Russia jointly.

Drones have become integral in the Russia-Ukraine war.

China is the fourth-largest exporter of weapons in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, after the US, France and Russia.

The bulk of its exports went to Pakistan, SIPRI data shows, while it also sold arms to states in Asia and Africa.

US security officials have increasingly become concerned about the use of Chinese drones by US government departments.

DJI Technology Co., a Chinese company, is one of the global industry’s top drone producers, used widely worldwide.

RelatedWill China arm Russia in the Ukraine conflict?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'