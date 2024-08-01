Türkiye declared a day of national mourning over the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"To show our support for the Palestinian cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a one-day national mourning has been declared tomorrow (Friday, August 2) due to the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh," Erdogan said in a statement on Thursday.

"I remember Ismail Haniyeh and all Palestinian martyrs with mercy and extend my condolences to the Palestinian people on behalf of myself and my nation," Erdogan added.

The Palestinian resistance group and Iran announced Haniyeh’s assassination in an Israeli air strike early Wednesday that targeted his residence in Tehran, one day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Though Israel has remained silent about the killing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Tel Aviv's involvement in his assassination.