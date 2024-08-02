TÜRKİYE
Fidan offers condolences to Hamas' Meshaal over Haniyeh's assassination
Following a funeral ceremony held in Tehran, Ismail Haniyeh's body arrives in Doha where he is expected to be buried.
Haniyeh's sons, Abdusselam and Hammam, were also present at the meeting in Doha, the Turkish foreign ministry says. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed his condolences to Khaled Meshaal, senior Hamas Official and former Hamas leader over the assassination of its former politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish foreign ministry has announced.

The ministry said that Haniyeh's sons, Abdusselam and Hammam, were also present at the Doha meeting.

Following a funeral ceremony held in Tehran, Haniyeh's body arrived in Doha on Thursday, where he is expected to be buried on Friday.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Iran announced Haniyeh’s assassination in an Israeli attack in Tehran early Wednesday, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has remained silent about the assassination.

Phone call with Haniyeh family

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with the wife and children of Ismail Haniye.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his deep sorrow for Haniye's martyrdom as a result of a treacherous assassination," the directorate said.

Fahrettin Altun, the head Turkish Communications Directorate, has also strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

In his statement on X, Altun extended his condolences to Haniyeh's family, as well as to the people of Palestine.

"I pray for mercy from Allah on the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and my condolences to his family, the people of Gaza, Palestine and the Islamic world," he said.

Turkish President Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have met with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh several times since Israeli attacks against Palestinians started last October.

Condolences to Haniyeh’s family

"With all its means and strength, Türkiye will continue to support its oppressed Palestinian brothers, whose resilience remains unwavering even under the most difficult conditions,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X after the funeral for Haniyeh.

“We will continue to work for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," Yilmaz added.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also extended his condolences over the assassination of Haniyeh.

"We bid farewell to our brother Haniyeh with prayers. After the funeral ceremony, we conveyed our condolences to Haniyeh’s esteemed family and to Khaled Meshaal, the acting head of Hamas' political bureau, on behalf of myself and all of Türkiye," Kurtulmus said on X.

