Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed his condolences to Khaled Meshaal, senior Hamas Official and former Hamas leader over the assassination of its former politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish foreign ministry has announced.

The ministry said that Haniyeh's sons, Abdusselam and Hammam, were also present at the Doha meeting.

Following a funeral ceremony held in Tehran, Haniyeh's body arrived in Doha on Thursday, where he is expected to be buried on Friday.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Iran announced Haniyeh’s assassination in an Israeli attack in Tehran early Wednesday, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has remained silent about the assassination.

Related Türkiye declares a day of national mourning for Haniyeh

Phone call with Haniyeh family

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with the wife and children of Ismail Haniye.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his deep sorrow for Haniye's martyrdom as a result of a treacherous assassination," the directorate said.