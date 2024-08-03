Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation following a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, which took dozens of lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack yesterday in Mogadishu," the Turkish foreign ministry said on Saturday in a written statement.

The ministry strongly condemned the "heinous" attack and extended condolences to the Somali people, emphasising Türkiye's ongoing support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism.

At least 32 people have been killed and scores wounded following a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

"More than 32 civilians died in this attack, and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters, increasing the initial death toll from seven.

The explosion occurred on Mogadishu's popular Lido beach on Friday, followed by gunfire.