Sunday, August 4, 2024

2159 GMT — The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies expressed “deep concern” over the rising tensions in the Middle East.

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the High Representative of the European Union in a statement indicated their “deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East, which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region.”

They urged all involved parties “to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation.”

2237 GMT — One killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

One person was killed in an Israeli air strike targeting the village of Houla in Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon.

“The enemy's (Israeli) airstrike initially resulted in the martyrdom of one person, while rescue teams are still working to clear the rubble,” the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health said in a statement.

2228 GMT — Israeli court extends detention of 5 soldiers in Gaza assault case

An Israeli military court decided to extend the detention of five soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza at Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel, local media has reported.

Their detention has been extended until next Tuesday, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

On July 29, Israel’s official broadcasting authority KAN reported that 10 Israeli soldiers had been detained after causing serious injuries to a Palestinian detainee, but five of them were later released.

2114 GMT — Pope Francis fears Middle East conflict may worsen

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of Catholics and head of state of the Vatican, expressed hope Sunday that the conflict in the Middle East, which is "already particularly violent and bloody, does not expand further,” conveying his concern over tensions in the region.

The Pontiff addressed the crowd after reciting the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Vatican News reported.

“Attacks, even targeted ones, and killings can never be a solution. They do not help to follow the path of justice, the path of peace, but generate even more hatred and revenge,” he said.

1817 GMT — Iraqi PM ties regional tensions to Gaza in Blinken call

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that preventing regional escalation is tied to stopping Israeli "aggression" in Gaza, Iraqi state media said.

1709 GMT –– Israel orders Palestinians in Gaza's Khan Younis to evacuate

The Israeli army has issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinian residents in seven neighbourhoods in Khan Younis in southern Gaza ahead of a new military offensive in the area.

The orders came four days after the death of at least 225 people in an Israeli attack on areas designated as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis.

Military spokesman Avichai Adraee called on residents of Jort al-Lut, Al-Manara, Ma'an, Qizan al-Najjar, Qizan Abu Rashwan, Al-Salam, and Al-Hashash to “immediately evacuate to the humanitarian area” in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

1642 GMT –– G7 foreign ministers meet via videoconference over Mideast: Italy

G7 foreign ministers have met by videoconference to discuss the Middle East and expressed "strong concern" over the threat of escalation, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says.

"Together with our partners, we have expressed strong concern about recent events that threaten to determine a regionalisation of the crisis, starting from Lebanon," said Tajani in a statement.

"We call on the parties involved to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and favour a new escalation," said the statement issued by the foreign ministry of Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year.

1626 GMT –– Macron, Jordan king urge avoiding Mideast escalation 'at all costs'

France's Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II have said a military escalation in the Middle East must be avoided "at all costs" during a telephone call, the French presidency said.

The leaders "expressed their utmost concern" and "underlined the need to avoid a regional military escalation at all costs", according to a readout of their call, as Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to avenge deadly strikes by Israel.

1558 GMT –– Saudi Arabia renews call for nationals to leave Lebanon ‘immediately’

Saudi Arabia has renewed its call for its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately amid rising border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement, the Saudi Embassy in Beirut said it is closely monitoring the situation in southern Lebanon and called on Saudi citizens to leave the Lebanese territory immediately.

1503 GMT –– Israel perpetrating first phase of genocide in Gaza: Türkiye

Israel's blocking aid, killing aid workers, preventing evacuations, and allowing humanitarian supplies to rot are crimes against humanity and the “first phase of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border,” Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Egypt.

“Israel's closing of the border gate, targeting aid convoys, killing humanitarian workers, blocking the evacuation of the sick and civilians, and causing the decay of thousands of trucks' worth of aid materials are crimes against humanity and constitute the first stage of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border,” Fidan said on X.

1502 GMT –– Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza schools

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and scores injured in Israeli air strikes on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, medical sources said.

The attacks targeted the Hassan Salama and al Nasr school west of Gaza City, the sources said.

“Around 80 percent of the victims are children,” Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

He called the scenes at the two bombed schools “tragic.”

"There is no longer a safe place in Gaza City, and the (Israeli) occupation does not respect any sanctities,” he added.

1341 GMT –– Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ demand for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza-Egypt border area

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of obstructing a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal by insisting on Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

“We have not added any demand to the draft, Hamas is the one who demanded to include dozens of changes,” Netanyahu claimed during a Cabinet meeting.

Recent Israeli media reports, citing unnamed sources, blamed Netanyahu for derailing Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas by insisting on conditions not included in the original plan.

1324 GMT –– No country would send Palestinians back to Gaza amid war: Australia

Australia's newly-appointed Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has confirmed that Canberra is examining how to allow Palestinians on temporary visitor visas to stay in the country longer.

Burke told Sky News that it was appropriate to issue visitor visas when war broke out in Gaza on October 7, “but they are now reaching their expiry."

He confirmed the government is looking at "the next step" for those affected but has yet to make a final decision. So, he could not reveal further details.

"Certainly no country in the world would send people back to Gaza at the moment, no country in the world would do that; so we have to work through what happens as the visas that people are currently on expire," he said.

1308 GMT –– Yemen's Houthis say they targeted MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden by ballistic missiles

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has said that it targeted the MV Groton vessel in the Gulf of Aden and also confirmed that it had downed a US drone "MQ-9" over Yemen’s northern Saada province.

The attacks are the first to be claimed by the Houthis since Israel carried out an air strike against the group in the port of Hodeidah on July 20.

1226 GMT –– Netanyahu ‘ungrateful’ to US, lied about Gaza hostage deal: US official

Netanyahu is “ungrateful” towards the US and has lied about a Gaza hostage deal, a senior US official has told Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The official said Netanyahu disregards the amount of aid Washington has provided since the outbreak of the war on Gaza some 10 months ago.

"[US President Joe] Biden realised that Netanyahu was lying to him about the hostages," the official told Haaretz.

"He's not saying it publicly yet, but in the meeting between them, he specifically told him, 'Stop bullsh**ing me.'"

1202 GMT –– Israel braces for ‘deadly’ attack from Iran, Hezbollah: Media

Israel is bracing for a potential coordinated deadly attack from Iran and Lebanese group Hezbollah following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to Israeli media.

After conducting intensified consultations with the US, Israeli officials believe that a joint or separate attack against Israel by Hezbollah and Iran is “inevitable,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

The timing of the attack, however, remains uncertain.

According to the daily, discussions are still underway on how Israel should respond to the planned attack.

“Israeli officials also discussed the option of Israel moving first and carrying out a ‘preemptive attack’,” the newspaper said.