Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a $37.65 million (£29.4 million) funding package to enhance the protection of mosques following a series of attacks on places of worship during riots across the UK.

The move on Sunday comes in response to escalating violence and threats targeting these religious institutions.

The new rapid response process introduced by the government will ensure that mosques at risk of violent disorder can receive additional security personnel promptly.

This initiative aims to provide communities with essential support and reassurance, supplementing the ongoing efforts by local police forces to protect these critical religious places.

Deployment of security measures

Under this newly implemented process, police, local authorities, and mosques can request rapid deployment of security measures.