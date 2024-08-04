Belgium will not take part in the triathlon mixed relay event at the Paris 2024 on Monday after one of their athletes, Claire Michel, fell ill, the Belgian Olympic Committee (COIB) has said.

"Claire Michel, a member of the relay team, is unfortunately ill and must withdraw from the competition," the COIB said in a statement on Sunday.

The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games.

"We are thinking here of the guarantee of training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance to ensure that there is no uncertainty for athletes, entourage and supporters."

Poor water quality