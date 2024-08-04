WORLD
Belgium withdraws from triathlon relay, athlete ill after swimming in Seine
The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine River amid safety concerns.
The statement did not elaborate on Michel's illness but it comes after concerns over the river's water quality.. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2024

Belgium will not take part in the triathlon mixed relay event at the Paris 2024 on Monday after one of their athletes, Claire Michel, fell ill, the Belgian Olympic Committee (COIB) has said.

"Claire Michel, a member of the relay team, is unfortunately ill and must withdraw from the competition," the COIB said in a statement on Sunday.

The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games.

"We are thinking here of the guarantee of training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance to ensure that there is no uncertainty for athletes, entourage and supporters."

Poor water quality

World triathlon said it had not heard from the Belgian team.

"The team has submitted their team declaration, chose their position on the pontoon this morning and checked-in their bikes also this morning. We have not received any other communication form them," a World Triathlon spokesperson said.

Training sessions for the swimming leg of the triathlon have been cancelled due to poor water quality in the River Seine and the men's event was put back to last Wednesday, taking place on the same day as the women's.

Organisers said on Sunday they were confident Monday's relay would take place despite cancelling Sunday's training.

Paris 2024 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

