Türkiye's famous sports shooter Yusuf Dikec shot to fame after a picture of him, at the Paris 2024 Olympics, casually taking aim with one hand in his pocket, went viral on social media.

He won a silver medal without any professional equipment or special glasses. Now he’s once again going viral on X after his brief conversation with Elon Musk that has received thousands of likes.

“Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?” he asked Musk.

The US-based tech executive responded with a warning: “Robots will hit the centre of the bullseye every time”.

However, Musk quickly retweeted saying that he’s looking forward to visiting Istanbul, calling it “one of the great cities of the world.”

Dikec has grabbed Musk’s attention before.

When a social media user posted Dikec's trending picture when it was doing the rounds on social media, Musk had commented "Nice" to the Turkish pistol shooter.