Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday drew attention to the international order that binds nations together as Israel continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza.

"World politics is navigating one of its sharpest turns. There is a serious power vacuum in the international system, and we are facing a loss of morality and conscience," Erdogan said in a speech in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"With the Gaza crisis, the global system has gone bankrupt," said Erdogan.

"Words are no longer enough to describe the severity of the genocide that the Palestinian people are subjected to in Gaza," he added.

Erdogan said unbearable images of the "genocide" have been emerging daily from Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack for nearly 10 months, claiming the lives of almost 40,000 "innocent" people, including more than 16,000 children.

"Israel does not only kill Gazans with bombs and bullets. It also kills them by leaving them hungry, thirsty and without food," he added.

Related Death of 2M Palestinians in Gaza from hunger 'justified': Israel's Smotrich

"A rogue state, which has become increasingly cruel, spoiled and depraved, has displayed all manners of barbarism for 300 days against 2.3 million people, squeezed into a palm-sized piece of land," Erdogan said.

He added that in the face of oppression in Gaza, "which should normally awaken humanity, the UN Security Council remains silent."

Likening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, Erdogan said those who "applaud" his lies will "never be able to wash off dark stains on their hands for the rest of their lives."

The perpetrators of genocide "should not be at podiums of legislative chambers," but in courtrooms where they will account for their crimes, he added.

Erdogan said the assassination last week of Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, could not be viewed independent of the standing applause that Netanyahu received in a recent visit to the US Congress.

"Those horrific images not only deeply hurt the Palestinian people but, even worse, have spoiled Netanyahu," he said.

Related Fidan condemns Israel's blockade from Rafah border, calls for global action

While the entire world was waiting for Israel to be convinced to accept a ceasefire, the result was the assassination of the negotiator in a "treacherous attack," he added.

"No reasonable and sensible person can consider such a situation normal."

"Anyone who knew Ismail Haniyeh or had worked with him even a little would know very well what a courageous advocate he was."