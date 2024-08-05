What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs eventually turned into an uprising that forcedPrimeMinister Sheikh Hasina toresign and flee the country by helicopter.

The end to her 15 years in power came on Monday after weeks of violent unrest during which nearly 300 people died, according to local media reports.

The government repeatedly tried to quell demonstrations they blamed on sabotage and opposition parties with bullets, curfews and internet outages, but these heavy-handed moves backfired, fueling outrage and further protests.

On Monday, protesters defied a military curfew to march into the capital's centre, following a weekend of violence that left dozens of people dead.

As troops pulled back and internet access was restored, tens of thousands of people began to celebrate in the streets, and thousands stormed the leader's official residence.

Military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman said the army would seek the president's guidance to form an interim government as he called for calm in a public address Monday afternoon.

Here’s what we know:

How did the protests start?

The protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands, began in July with students demonstrating against a controversial quota system that allocated government jobs.

It turned violent on July 15 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists, prompting authorities to disperse tear gas, fire rubber bullets and to close schools and impose a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order.

The internet and mobile data were also turned off.

The government says nearly 150 people died last month, while local media have reported that more than 200 were killed.

Why were they protesting?

At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30 percent of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.