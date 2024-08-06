Following Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh’s lone Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will serve as the head of the country’s transitional government, according to an official statement.

The decision on Tuesday, confirmed by the president's press secretary Joynal Abedin, was reached during a meeting involving President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the country’s armed forces, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which had led weeks of tumultuous anti-government protests.

Earlier Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus agreed to lead the interim Bangladesh government after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following a weeks-long deadly protest, his spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Yunus will fill the vacuum left by Hasina, who fled the country after violence surged in the streets on Monday.

Yunus had been in Paris, France, for a minor medical procedure, his spokesperson said. He is to return to Bangladesh 'immediately' once his doctors approve.