The future of Bangladesh is now in the spotlight.

After weeks of clashes between student protesters and police forces, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved parliament and laid the groundwork for a new interim government.

Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for almost 20 years, resigned and fled the country after protests over civil service job quotas turned increasingly violent.

At least 300 people have been killed and thousands injured since the protests erupted in mid-July. Hasina's resignation was announced by Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who held talks with major political parties and called for calm.

"I request you all to be a little patient, give us some time and together we will be able to solve all the problems. Please don't go back to the path of violence, and please return to nonviolent and peaceful ways," Zaman said on Monday.

It is now clear that economic and political stability are major considerations for Bangladesh. Well over a third of the country's population falls within the youth bracket and is neither employed nor engaged in formal education.

Public sector job quotas added to these economic frustrations, and became a major trigger for weeks-long protests against Hasina and her administration.

In response to student protesters' demands, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed head of the interim government, suggesting that the military is open to civilian rule in the country.

Now with a sudden end to Hasina's decades-old rule, what comes next for Bangladesh?

Filling the power vacuum

Bangladesh's interim government faces the uphill task of filling Hasina's power vacuum. Efforts are underway to promote dialogue among major opposition parties, but increased coordination with civil society members will be a decisive factor in sustaining the government.

Consider the strength of Bangladesh's civil disobedience campaign and popular protests. Student demonstrations over special government job quotas transformedinto a massive non-cooperation movement, making it critical to address underlying grievances to prevent protracted unrest.

This includes an endto political armed groups that have attacked demonstrators, and swift accountability for scores of protesters killed in recent violence.

Though the military has pledged justice under the interim system, significant questions surround the leadership structure of the interim setup – who will run it and what is the long-term plan to ensure a peaceful transition of power?

On top of these questions, a transition towards elections could prove necessary. After all, Bangladesh's protests mirrored a deeper public frustration towards Hasina's rule, which included limited space for dissent and opposition boycotts of elections.

Today, that frustration forms a common link between Bangladesh's main political opposition and civil society representatives. Both are working in tandem with the country's military to promote conditions for nonviolence and peace.

Since the interim government is focused on preventing further bloodshed, its explicit support for elections could play a decisive role in quelling unrest and upholding public will.