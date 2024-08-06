Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has appointed Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief.

Sinwar, who until now was the group's Gaza chief, will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president on July 31.

By choosing him as the group's chief Hamas "is sending a strong message to the occupation that Hamas continues its path of resistance", a senior Hamas official told AFP.

The 61-year-old is a security operator "par excellence", according to Abu Abdallah, a Hamas member who spent years alongside him in Israeli jails.

"He makes decisions in the utmost calm, but is intractable when it comes to defending the interests of Hamas," Abu Abdallah told AFP in 2017 after his former co-detainee was elected Hamas's leader in Gaza.

Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in 1962 in southern Gaza, Sinwar joined Hamas when Sheikh Ahmed Yassin founded the group around the time the first Palestinian Intifada began in 1987.

He is regarded as one of the key players between the Qassam Brigades, and the organisation's politburo. He has taken the lead in reassessing Hamas's solidarity connections.

A single Palestinian state

Sinwar dreams of a single Palestinian state bringing together besieged Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.