Canada police detonate explosive device found at University of Toronto
Toronto police are looking for security footage in a building at University of Toronto Scarborough to find those responsible for leaving it there.
University of Toronto Scarborough says that other buildings had been searched for suspicious packages, but that none had been found. / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2024

Toronto police have detonated an explosive device that was found inside a building at the University of Toronto Scarborough, authorities said.

The police department confirmed in an email on Tuesday that a suspicious package found by campus security inside the Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building did contain some explosive device, and that it was safely detonated.

The University of Toronto Scarborough said that other buildings had been searched for suspicious packages, but that none had been found.

Police gave school officials the "all clear."

The Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building remains closed, school officials said, but the rest of campus is open.

Search for suspect

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what type of explosive device was detonated or who was responsible for leaving it in the building.

Toronto police are looking for security footage in the building to find those responsible for leaving it at the university.

They also ask anyone with information to come forward and contact authorities as they look for a suspect.

