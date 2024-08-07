The Israeli military has been using Amazon’s cloud service and artificial intelligence (AI) tools from Microsoft and Google for military purposes amid the increasing amount of data on Palestinians and Gaza during its genocidal war, according to reports by 972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language news site Local Call.

An audio recording they obtained reveals that Colonel Racheli Dembinsky, commander of the Israeli army's Center of Computing and Information Systems Unit, disclosed the use of these technologies during a presentation to around 100 military and industrial personnel on July 10.

The Center of Computers and Information Systems oversees all data processing for the Israeli army.

Dembinsky's presentation, the first public confirmation, indicated the army's use of cloud storage and AI services from civilian tech giants in its ongoing carnage in since October last year.

The logos of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure appeared twice in Dembinsky’s lecture slides, which highlighted the army's "operational cloud" typically stored on internal military servers.

Dembinsky described this internal cloud as a "weapons platform" that includes applications for marking bombing targets, a portal for viewing live drone footage over Gaza’s skies, and fire, command and control systems.

She noted that following the Israeli army's ground invasion of Gaza in late October 2023, "the internal military systems quickly became overloaded due to the enormous number of soldiers and military personnel who were added to the platform as users, causing technical problems that threatened to slow down Israel’s military functions," according to 972 Magazine.

Tel Aviv has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 92,000 others. Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.

Cloud services enhance Israel's operational efficiency

Dembinsky emphasised that cloud services from major tech firms offer unlimited storage without the obligation to physically store the servers in the military’s computer centers.

She highlighted the advanced AI capabilities provided by these services as the most significant advantage.

Working with these companies has granted the Israeli army "very significant operational effectiveness" in the besieged Palestinian enclave, she said.

While Dembinsky did not specify which services were purchased or how they helped the army, the Israeli army told 972 Magazine and Local Call that classified information and attack systems stored in the internal cloud were not transferred to the public clouds provided by tech firms.

However, detailed research by 972 Magazine and Local Call revealed that the Israeli army stores some intelligence gathered through mass surveillance of Gaza's population on servers managed by Amazon's AWS.

The research also uncovered that certain cloud providers have supplied numerous AI capabilities and services to the Israeli army since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Infinite storage capability in Gaza

The investigation involved sources in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the Israeli arms industry, three cloud storage companies, and seven Israeli intelligence officers.