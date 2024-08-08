TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian opposition leaders
Recent developments regarding the Syrian conflict were discussed in the meeting, according to Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Türkiye reiterated its support for efforts aiming at "substantial, realistic dialogue and negotiations" that will pave the way for a comprehensive political solution. / Photo: AA
August 8, 2024

Türkiye's foreign minister met Syrian opposition officials to discuss recent developments in the Syrian conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Hakan Fidan held talks with Hadi Al Bahra, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Bader Jamous, president of the Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) and Abdurrahman Mustafa, head of the Syrian Interim Government (SIG).

During the meeting, Türkiye reiterated its support for efforts aiming at "substantial, realistic dialogue and negotiations" that will pave the way for a comprehensive political solution within the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 framework.

The Syrian civil war began in 2011. Türkiye has been at the forefront of stressing the importance of peace and dialogue efforts in the neighbouring country.

RelatedTürkiye seeks to end Syria war, ensure safe return of refugees - Altun
