TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
The key tasks for Muhammad Yunus are restoring peace in Bangladesh and preparing for new elections following weeks of violence.
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
She also conveyed her warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh, stating, "I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being." / Photo: AA Archive
August 8, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan have commended Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after he was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's caretaker government following weeks of turmoil in the country.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to the Honourable Prof. Muhammad Yunus, a member of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which I have the honour of chairing, as he embarks on his new role as the Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh," the First Lady said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Yunus became head of the interim government after a student uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus on Thursday for his role as chief adviser, which is the equivalent to a prime minister, in presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Emine Erdogan also expressed confidence in his ability to greatly contribute to democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh.

"I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being."

Recommended
Related'A Gen Z revolution': US-Bangladeshis reflect on fall and flight of Hasina

Sixteen other people have been included in the interim Cabinet with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two of the student protest leaders.

The Cabinet members were chosen in discussions this week among student leaders, civil society representatives and the military.

Hasina quit on Monday after several chaotic weeks that began in July with protests against a quota system for government jobs that critics said favored people with connections to Hasina’s party.

But the demonstrations soon grew into a bigger challenge for Hasina’s 15-year rule, as more than 300 people including students were killed amid spiraling violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms