When veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore departed for the International Space Station (ISS) in early June on the Starliner—Boeing’s space capsule meant for transporting people to and from low-earth orbit—they expected to be back to their families in about a week.

But a couple of months later, they’re still stuck in outer space. Worse, their space odyssey won’t likely be over until at least February 2025.

The reason for the inordinate delay in their journey back home is that Boeing’s Starliner capsule is “unsafe” to return to Earth.

Why did they go to the ISS?

The two astronauts were part of the first crewed launch of the Starliner, a new capsule designed by Boeing to transform human exploration of space.

As the final flight test for the Starliner, the Boeing Crew Flight Test was meant to “validate” the transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, in-orbit operational capabilities and finally return to earth with the astronauts aboard.

During the flight, the spacecraft and its crew were supposed to perform flight test objectives, supporting the certification ahead of regular rotation missions for the Starliner.

What’s Boeing Starliner?

Boeing has developed the Starliner in collaboration with NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective human transportation to and from the ISS from the US through a partnership with American private-sector firms.

The Starliner was designed to accommodate seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo, for missions to low-earth orbit. The capsule has a weldless structure and is reusable up to 10 times with a six-month turnaround time.

The spacecraft’s maiden journey started roughly seven years after its scheduled launch, thanks to supply and production hold-ups, hardware and software issues, and the failure of an uncrewed test flight five years ago.

What went wrong?

Engineers from NASA and Boeing detected a “small helium leak” in the spacecraft's propulsion system before the launch of the Starliner. Yet they decided to greenlight the launch, thinking it posed no material danger.

But following the launch, four more helium leaks developed and five rear-facing manoeuvring thrusters failed to operate as expected.