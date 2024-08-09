Britain has seen its worst acts of violence and disorder in more than a decade over the last fortnight.

Far-right violent mobs, fueled by misinformation that a Muslim immigrant was responsible for the tragic stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, "retaliated" by attacking mosques, migrants and ethnic minorities.

A Britain-born Christian teen, born in Wales to parents from Rwanda, was actually responsible for the killings.

The misinformation did help spark the violence, but it would not have been possible without the latent prejudices that it sought to trigger.

Anti-Muslim prejudice

So how prejudiced is Britain? The long-term story is of positive change across generations. However anti-Muslim prejudice does have a broader social reach than most other forms of racism and prejudice in Britain today.

In 2019, one out of 20 people polled by the European Values Survey said they would not like to live next door to a Muslim. This may seem like a small figure, but broader casual stereotypes can reach a third or more of the population.

Encouragingly, there has been widespread political condemnation of and public disgust for the violence. Polling from YouGov recently found that 85 percent of people disapproved of the disorder. But 7 percent of people polled were willing to say they approved of it, including 2 percent who said that they did so strongly.

The first research into public attitudes on the riots found there was a majority consensus that those carrying out the disorder were thugs, part of the far-right and racists. However, a fifth of those surveyed described protesters as people with legitimate concerns, and a quarter of the public felt that Muslims were to blame for the disorder.

It is also striking how much opponents and supporters of the violence almost live in parallel worlds. Some 62 percent of that 7 percent fringe believed that the violent scenes of disorder reflected the views of most of the country.

Seven out of 10 people in this group said Muslims were responsible for the disorder. Those are indications of a radicalised core of around 3 percent or 4 percent of the population - which would still mean between one to two million people holding extreme views.

It is a large enough toxic fringe to create a fear that goes well beyond the mayhem they spread.

Government response

How should the government respond? Prime Minister Kier Starmer's new government inherits a policy vacuum on anti-Muslim prejudice.

The last Conservative government committed to a process to define Islamophobia in 2019 – but abandoned this without doing any work. Plans to appoint a lead adviser on anti-Muslim hatred - mirroring the approach taken with regard to anti-Semitism - stalled too.

The term Islamophobia, coined in 1997 by race equality think tank Runnymede Trust, is often used interchangeably in civil society and by politicians as a synonym for anti-Muslim hatred.

But some feel that focusing on the faith ("Islam") rather than the followers ("Muslims") can generate confusion about the intent behind the actions.