TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israeli school ‘massacre’ in Gaza
Israel has committed 'new crime against humanity' by killing over 100 civilians, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye condemns Israeli school ‘massacre’ in Gaza
Israeli warplanes dropped three bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds (over 900 kg) on the school./ Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the massacre perpetrated by the Israeli army against displaced Palestinians seeking refuge at the Tabaeen school in central Gaza.

"Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school building in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry criticised the Netanyahu government, saying: "This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu Government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire."

The statement also underlines that international actors who do not take action against Israel's actions are complicit in these crimes.

Related'World must stop Israel': Palestinians beg for help after Gaza massacre
Recommended

Three massive bombs

The director of the Government Media Office in Gaza on Saturday said that Israeli aircraft targeted the Tabaeen School in Gaza City, which is sheltering over 6,000 displaced people, with three massive bombs.

Ismail Thawabteh said the Israeli warplanes dropped three bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds (over 900 kg) on the school.

The attack resulted in immediate fatalities of at least 100 people, with dozens more suffering severe injuries, including amputations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms