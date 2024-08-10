Türkiye has strongly condemned the massacre perpetrated by the Israeli army against displaced Palestinians seeking refuge at the Tabaeen school in central Gaza.

"Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school building in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry criticised the Netanyahu government, saying: "This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu Government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire."

The statement also underlines that international actors who do not take action against Israel's actions are complicit in these crimes.