Russia orders evacuations in Belgorod as China calls for de-escalation
Since the night of August 5, Ukraine has intensified shelling in the Kursk region, followed by an incursion of Ukrainian infantry, supported by tanks, armoured vehicles.
August 12, 2024

Russia ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod, the governor said, as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighbouring Kursk region.

"The enemy is active on the border of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district", Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday.

"For the health and security of our population, we're beginning to move people who live in Krasnoyaruzhsky to safer places". he added.

China also urged Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate the situation amid Kiev’s fresh offensive in the Kursk region.

Foreign Ministry said all parties should "observe the three principles for de-escalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no fueling the flame by any party."

"China will continue to maintain communication with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis," said the ministry.

Overnight artillery barrage

Overnight on Aug. 5-6, Ukraine intensified shelling in the Kursk region.

The artillery barrage was followed by an incursion of Ukrainian infantry, supported by tanks and armoured vehicles, near the city of Sudzha.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said that more than 76,000 residents were evacuated from the Kursk region.

