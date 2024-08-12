When Türkiye’s defence Industry Executive Committee, the key body overseeing the sector, announced the military project, the Steel Dome, last week, it marked a momentous milestone for the country’s defence capabilities.

In an official statement, theDirectorate of Communications described the Steel Dome as an initiative to develop a comprehensive layered air defence system.

Haluk Gorgun, the Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries, clarified that the project’s main goal is to ensure that all sensors and weapon systems work together in an integrated network, creating a unified air defence system with real-time operational capabilities. He also said that the system will use artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers.

The project will enable seamless operation of various air defence systems developed by the country’s burgeoning defence industry, including KORKUT, HİSAR A+, GÖKBERK, HİSAR-O, and SİPER.

Alongside weapon systems, the Steel Dome will integrate radar and electro-optical technologies, enabling precise tracking, identification, and classification of targets under a unified entity.

The Steel Dome is a sophisticated framework which marks an important milestone in Türkiye’s domestic defence industry journey.

The system is not a final destination but rather a continuously evolving system. It will be perpetually optimised, incorporating new technologies and capabilities as they emerge.

Türkiye has already produced major components of the Steel Dome. Yet, as officials emphasise, it is a system of systems that requires substantial effort to realise fully.

There may be roadblocks similar to those experienced by complex defence projects such as developing the F-35 fighter jet.

Learning from these examples, Türkiye should be mindful of potential challenges such as delays, cost overruns, and single points of failure. Addressing these issues early can help ensure the project’s success.

Türkiye’s air defence journey

Air defence has long been a significant concern for Türkiye, especially since the Gulf War in the early 1990s when the threat of Scud missile attacks loomed large.

In response, the US, Germany, and the Netherlands deployed Patriot missile systems to Türkiye under NATO's aegis. This practice continued, with NATO providing missile defence systems to Türkiye as needed.

Over time, Türkiye came to view the fulfilment of its air defence requirements as a litmus test of its allies' understanding of the country's security concerns.

In the last two decades, Türkiye grappled with heightened geopolitical concerns stemming from regional instability, escalating conflicts, and the increasing visibility of asymmetric threats from both state and non-state actors.

Under these circumstances, Türkiye decided it needed its own air defence systems to develop tailored responses to its unique security challenges.

This would allow the country to protect its airspace independently, without relying on the political decisions of NATO allies, which at times disregarded Türkiye's security concerns.

In 2006, Ankara launched the T-LORAMIDS (Turkish Long-Range Air and Missile Defence System) programme, aiming to acquire a long-range air and missile defence system.

By 2010, the technical specifications were finalised, and the call for proposals was issued. The programme attracted interest from several international companies: the American firms Raytheon and Lockheed Martin proposed the Patriot system, the French-Italian partnership Eurosam offered the SAMP-T, Russia’s Rosoboronexport put forward the S-300, and China’s CPMIEC suggested the FD-2000 export model.

In 2013, after the US rejected technology transfer for the Patriot missile systems, Türkiye adopted a provisional decision in September 2013 to purchase the Chinese FD-2000 air defence system.

However, by November 2015, Türkiye abandoned the acquisition from China in favour of domestic production. Subsequent discussions about purchasing Patriot systems from the US also failed to materialise.

During this period, Türkiye invested heavily in developing its domestic air defence systems for various altitudes and ranges, such as KORKUT, HISAR-A, HISAR-O and SIPER.

President Erdogan famously remarked, “We will reach the point where we will be able to sell air defence systems to those who, using various excuses, refused to sell them to us.”

The Steel Dome represents the culmination of these efforts.

Integrated air defence system

The Steel Dome is an integrated air defence system (IADS), a network that combines various sensors, weapons, and communication systems to detect, track, and neutralise threats effectively.

Transitioning to an IADS from separate air defence components is a logical and necessary step, as it optimises the operational effectiveness of existing air defence capabilities to address the challenges of the modern battlefield.

An IADS ensures that individual air defence systems work in unison, leveraging each system's strengths while compensating for its weaknesses. This integration improves response times and minimises coverage gaps.

The integration of various sensors and communication networks within an IADS provides a comprehensive and real-time picture of the airspace. This holistic view is crucial for effectively identifying and prioritising modern air threats, including stealth aircraft and cruise missiles.

Furthermore, an IADS allows for the optimal allocation of defence resources.