For more than 75 years, the US dollar has dominated as the world's reserve currency. Of late, however, many countries have been turning to local currencies for trade, seeking to reduce costs and sidestep sanctions.

Zimbabwe is one of them.

In April, the country's central bank introduced ZiG, or Zimbabwe Gold, a new gold-backed currency, to tackle its hyperinflation –its sixth attempt at a new currency since 2008.

Currently, The ZiG is used in about 20 percent of local transactions, compared with nearly 80 percent for dollars.

Zimbabwean officials have recently set early 2026 as the new deadline for adopting the ZiG as the country’s sole currency, replacing the previous target of 2030, according to a Bloomberg report.

Until then, the inflation-hit Southern African country aims to increase the use of the local currency and build up gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $285 million when the currency was launched and now exceed $380 million.

Zimbabwe is not the only country that has explored alternative currencies in response to economic challenges.

On February 11, the head of Niger's junta hinted at the possible creation of a common currency with Burkina Faso and Mali, stating that “the currency is a first step toward breaking free from the legacy of colonisation”.

Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, and Sudan are also investing in increasing the use of local currencies for trade.

The collective move to loosen the dollar's stranglehold on global commerce has been ramped up by the efforts of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates) and other major commodity exporters since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, which saw the US and its western allies freeze a large chunk of Russia's foreign reserves.

In June, BRICS News reported that a 1974 agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia had expired, with Saudi Arabia now poised to conduct oil sales in different currencies.