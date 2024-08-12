Seventy-five years after the world adopted the Geneva Conventions, they still remain in effect—at least in theory—despite repeated violations, mostly by the self-proclaimed defender of democracy and freedom, the United States, and its allies.

International humanitarian laws establishing the legal standards for humane treatment of civilians and combatants in war, the Geneva Conventions, were adopted on August 12, 1949, in response to the horrific crimes Nazi Germany and Hitler’s Axis nations committed during World War II.

The need for legally binding standards for dignified treatment of people living under foreign occupation can’t be overstated even after 75 years of their ratification.

Data compiled by the International Committee of the Red Cross, a Geneva-based humanitarian organisation, shows that there are currently more than 120 armed conflicts worldwide involving 60 states and 120 non-state armed groups.

Many state and non-state actors violate the Geneva Conventions as global power brokers conveniently look the other way.

But Israel has undoubtedly emerged as the most egregious and brazen violator of international humanitarian laws in more than seven decades.

Most of the nearly 40,000 victims of Israel’s full-fledged war on Gaza since October last year are women and children, in contravention of the Geneva Conventions that Israel ratified on July 6, 1951.

Here’s a quick look at how Israel continues to violate the Geneva Conventions on a daily basis.

Settlements in occupied territories

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states that an occupying power must not transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.

In simpler words, Israel isn’t allowed under the Geneva Conventions to “settle” its citizens inside the Palestinian territories it occupies—something Tel Aviv has done rather systematically on the occupied West Bank since 1967.

Under international humanitarian law, Israel is the “occupying power” in the “occupied territories” of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, captured during the 1967 war. Palestinians seek all three areas for their own independent state.

Therefore, Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories are clearly a violation of this provision.

The United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice have all said that Israeli settlements on the West Bank violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, which specifically deals with the rights of civilians in areas of armed conflict and occupied territories.

Despite the so-called peace process, which continued in fits and starts over many years, successive Israeli governments allowed for the expansion of these settlements. The number of settlers in the West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, increased from approximately 110,000 in 1993 to more than half a million last year.