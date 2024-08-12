TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM calls on Israel to avoid provocative actions
In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underlines the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire.
Turkish FM calls on Israel to avoid provocative actions
Fidan said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire. / Photo: AA Archive
August 12, 2024

Speaking to his US counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged Israel to avoid “provocative actions” that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken’s request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on X on Monday.

During the phone call, the two officials discussed the negotiation process between Israel and Hamas and growing tensions in the region, said Oncu Keceli.

Recommended

“Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace,” Keceli added.

Fidan also said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire.

RelatedTürkiye to 'make every effort' in support of genocide case against Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms