Ukraine's top military commander has said his forces now control 1,000 square kilometres of Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi made the statement in a video posted on Monday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. In the video, he briefed the President on the front-line situation.

"The troops are fulfilling their tasks. Fighting continues actually along the entire front line. The situation is under our control," Syrskyi said.

Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian military is inside the Kursk region. On Telegram, he praised his country's soldiers and commanders "for their steadfastness and decisive actions." He did not elaborate.

The Ukrainian operation is under tight secrecy, and its goals remain unclear.

The manoeuvre that caught the Kremlin's forces off guard counters Russia's unrelenting effort in recent months to punch through Ukrainian defences at selected points along the frontline in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the incursion, which has caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee, is an attempt by Kiev to stop Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks.

Speaking on Monday at a meeting with top security and defence officials, Putin said the attack that began on August 6 appeared to reflect Kiev's attempt to achieve a better negotiating position in possible future talks to end the war. He insisted Moscow's army would prevail.

Putin said Ukraine may have hoped the attack would cause public unrest in Russia, but that it has failed to do so, and he claimed the number of volunteers to join the Russian military has increased because of the assault.

He said Russian forces will carry on with their offensive in eastern Ukraine regardless.

"It's obvious that the enemy will keep trying to destabilise the situation in the border zone to try to destabilise the domestic political situation in our country," Putin said.