Addressing pro-Palestine protesters at a campaign rally on August 9, US presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke favourably of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The same day, however, the US State Department announced it had approved another $3.5 billion for Israel to spend on US-manufactured weapons in anticipation of potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah.

This amount is part of the $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel approved by the US House of Representatives in November 2023. It is separate from the $3.8 billion the country already receives annually from Washington in military assistance.

The next day, on August 10, an Israeli air strike on a mosque inside a school killed over 100 people in Gaza City. Through video and expert analysis, CNN concluded that “at least one US-manufactured precision-guided bomb” was used in the strike: the GBU-39, also known as the small-diameter bomb. The bomb is manufactured by Boeing, which marketed it as a “low-cost, precision strike weapon system”, despite being responsible for scores of civilian deaths in the densely-populated enclave.

The US continues to be Israel’s biggest weapons supplier, with private companies like Boeing, AeroVironment and AM General profiting from the bloodshed. In December, the State Department approved the “emergency sale” of nearly 14,000 High Explosive Anti-Tank rounds to Israel, bypassing Congress. That same month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also approved Israel’s request for nearly 5000 rounds of M107 155-mm artillery ammunition; over 52,000 rounds of 155-mm artillery ammunition; and 30,000 M4 propelling charges, along with technical and logistic support.

Between October and June, the US reportedly transferred “at least 14,000 of the MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, 6,500 500-pound bombs, 3,000 Hellfire precision-guided air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-buster bombs, 2,600 air-dropped small-diameter bombs, and other munitions.”

Other US-manufactured weapons used on the people of Gaza over the last ten months have included F-35 aircraft and BLU-109 “bunker buster” bombs.

Bunker busters bore through the ground, go several metres deep and then explode, unleashing shock waves that cause destruction far and wide. The impact can bring down buildings as large as New York’s Empire State Building.

Related Israel is using these US-made weapons in its genocidal war on Gaza

According to Amnesty International USA, these weapons sales are in violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws and must be halted immediately.