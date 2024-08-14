Hamas will not join the upcoming round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap talks, a group leader said on Wednesday.

"The movement will not be part of the upcoming negotiations set to resume on Thursday, whether they take place in Doha or Cairo," Suhail Hindi told Anadolu news agency.

He said the resistance group has requested a "clear commitment from Israel regarding what was agreed upon on July 2", based on a US President Joe Biden-backed proposal.

"If this happens, Hamas is ready to engage in the implementation mechanisms of the agreement," he added.

On Sunday, Hamas demanded that Gaza ceasefire mediators present a plan to implement a proposal supported by Biden that it had agreed upon on July 2.

It came after Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators urged Israel and Hamas last week to conclude a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner release deal with no further delays or excuses.

On May 31, US President Joe Biden detailed what he said was an Israeli ceasefire proposal, calling it "a road map" to a lasting truce and freedom for the hostages. It set off the most concentrated US push to bring about an end to the war.

The original proposal involved three phases. The first would last for six weeks and include a "full and complete ceasefire", a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.