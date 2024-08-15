Türkiye is steadfastly continuing dual efforts to bolster border security and combat terrorism, the Defence Ministry reported in its weekly press briefing.

"With our unwavering and resolute strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source, including in northern Iraq and Syria, 73 terrorists have been neutralised in the past week," ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said on Thursday.

Akturk also noted that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 1,725 terrorists have been neutralised—845 in Iraq and 880 in Syria.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people, including women and children, in the past four decades.