Türkiye continues staunch battle against wildfires
Efforts to combat wildfires in Izmir intensify as strong winds hamper containment.
On Friday, Türkiye faced a total of 47 fires, including forest and rural blazes across the country, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli. / Photo: AA
August 16, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has announced that air and land operations are ongoing to combat forest fires in the Aegean province of Izmir, as the country continues its fight against wildfires nationwide.

"In addition to forest teams, work continues uninterruptedly through AFAD, police, gendarmerie, fire department and municipalities," with additional support from the Ministry of National Defence, the directorate reported late on Friday.

The fires remain uncontrolled due to strong winds, but containment efforts are ongoing with five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water trucks, 10 water supply units, four dozers, and four ground teams.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban reassured that the intensity of the fire has significantly decreased in the Karsiyaka area.

In northwestern Canakkale province, a fire was brought under control this morning. Meanwhile, efforts to contain a significant fire in Bolu province are ongoing, with 11 helicopters, 118 ground vehicles, and 601 personnel involved in the operations.

There have been no casualties or injuries reported so far.

No threat to residential areas

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said there a forest fire in Türkiye's western Izmir province is not threatening residential areas.

Recommended

Yumakli, who went to Izmir because of the fire, made state ments at the Seyirtepe location after receiving information on the situation.

He noted that 72 fires had broken out across Türkiye on Friday -- 45 were under control, while efforts to contain 27 continued.

In Izmir's Karsiyaka district, fires ignited by a picnic have burned 17 homes and forced the evacuation of 105 residences.

Though flames remain active, there is currently no threat to additional residential areas, Yumakli confirmed. Wind conditions and extremely low humidity are complicating efforts.

Firefighting teams have been deployed across the country, with five planes, 14 helicopters and hundreds of personnel fighting the flames.

A similar fire in the Aegean province of Aydin's Bozdogan district spread from rural areas to forested zones, with 168 personnel and 35 aerial vehicles dispatched.

Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported, though wildlife and ecosystems have been severely affected.

The fires are expected to persist in the coming days due to heatwaves and unpredictable winds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
