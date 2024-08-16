A senior Hamas official said that the outcome of the latest Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar’s capital Doha “does not include commitment to what was previously agreed upon on July 2," based on US President Joe Biden's proposal.

Hamas had refused to participate in the talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements it made in July based on a proposal supported by Biden two months prior, according to Israeli media.

The Hamas official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu Agency on Friday the information relayed to Hamas leadership from the Doha meetings did not include adherence to the prior agreement.

Another well-placed Palestinian source told Anadolu that the new proposal discussed in Doha did not address the status of the Netzarim Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor.

The source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “So far there is only a verbal American pledge to pressure Israel regarding Netzarim, while the Philadelphi axis file will be discussed next week in Cairo.”

Earlier, US, Egypt and Qatar announced in a joint statement that they have presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a "bridging proposal" to further narrow "remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the (a ceasefire in Gaza) deal."

The statement described the discussions, which took place over two days in Doha, as “serious and constructive,” adding that they “were conducted in a positive atmosphere.”

Related Live blog: Hamas criticises Gaza truce talks; US calls them 'constructive'

More talks in Cairo