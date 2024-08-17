Saturday, August 17, 2024

1543 GMT –– Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called on the international community and the UN to protect Palestinian civilians and work to stop “Israel's brutal crimes against them.”

“Israeli occupation violations continue with the support of Washington and Western capitals that provide cover for the extremist government to proceed with genocide,” Hamas said in a statement.

It pointed out that “the Israeli occupation continues to target unarmed civilians, especially in the central Gaza Strip, which is a major displacement center for hundreds of thousands from the north and south of the strip.”

The statement said "the occupation army targets unarmed civilians by issuing new displacement orders ... alongside committing horrific massacres against families. Recently, dozens of martyrs have fallen, including an entire family of 16 members, most of whom were children."

The movement called on "the international community, the United Nations, and its institutions to break their silence and fulfill their responsibilities in protecting Palestinian civilians, working to stop Israel's brutal crimes against civilians, and holding them accountable."

1930 GMT –– 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Jenin

At least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the city of Jenin, northern occupied West Bank.

“Two martyrs were brought to Jenin Governmental Hospital as a result of the occupation's bombing of a vehicle in the city,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crew transported an 18-year-old from the vehicle that was bombed in Jenin.

The drone struck a vehicle in the Batikha Square in Jenin, witnesses told Anadolu.

1910 GMT –– Israeli negotiating team voices ‘cautious optimism’ on finalizing hostage swap deal with Palestinians

The Israeli negotiating team informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday of their “cautious optimism” regarding the possibility of reaching a prisoner swap deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

The team “expressed to the Prime Minister cautious optimism regarding the possibility of progress on the deal, following the updated American proposal (based on the May 27th framework), including components acceptable to Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said on X.

“It is hoped that the heavy pressure on Hamas by the United States and the mediators will remove its opposition to the American proposal and will lead to a breakthrough in the talks,” added the office.

1830 GMT –– Families of Israeli hostages demand swap deal this week, threaten escalation

Families of Israeli hostages have demanded that their government finalise a deal with Palestinian factions this week, threatening to escalate if this does not happen.

The families, who have protested for months, held a press conference in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a possible truce deal.

They said Netanyahu was torpedoing the deal by adding new conditions during the negotiations.

The families warned that this is the last chance to save the lives of their children, who have been held in Gaza for more than 10 months.

They also warned that failing to complete the deal "will ignite the entire region," indicating fears of a broad regional war. The deal must be finalized this week, the families stressed.

They threatened to escalate their protests across the country if the deal is not reached.

1624 GMT –– Hamas military wing announces new attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they killed and injured Israeli soldiers by targeting two military vehicles in the area of their incursion in the Tel al Hawa neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

Fighters “managed to detonate two anti-personnel explosives in two (military) vehicles of the enemy forces and engaged the remaining soldiers with machine guns, causing deaths and injuries in the Tel al Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza,” the group said in a statement on Telegram.

"Helicopter landings were observed to evacuate (the wounded and dead)."

1624 GMT –– UK, France, Germany, Italy back Gaza ceasefire mediation, saying ‘too much at stake’

The UK, France, Germany, and Italy expressed support for the ongoing mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to end the war in Gaza.

They welcomed the continuation of technical work in the coming days, including both humanitarian provisions and specific arrangements concerning hostages and detainees.

The foreign ministers emphasized that senior officials are expected to reconvene before the end of next week, to finalise the agreement.

“We urge all parties to continue to engage positively and flexibly in this process. We underline the importance of avoiding any escalatory action in the region which would undermine the prospect of peace. There is too much at stake,” they said.

1317 GMT –– Egypt's president urges ‘seizing opportunity’ for Gaza agreement to avoid escalation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for taking advantage of ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza to reach an agreement that would "save lives and prevent the region from the consequences of further escalation."

During his meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Cairo, Sisi said "the continuation of the war in Gaza is dragging the region into a dangerous and endless cycle of instability,” according to a press release from the Egyptian presidency.

He stressed the "need for all efforts to converge towards seizing the opportunity presented by the current negotiations and to reach an agreement that would save lives and prevent the region from the consequences of further escalation."

Sisi also highlighted "the international community's responsibility to exert pressure to de-escalate and address the root causes of the conflict by establishing a Palestinian state and implementing the two-state solution."

1310 GMT –– Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in air strike on southern Lebanon

Israel claimed that it killed a Hezbollah commander in an air strike in the district of Tyre, southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces eliminated Hossein Ibrahim Kassab in a drone attack targeting his motorcycle.

Kassab served as a force commander in the Radwan unit special force of the Hezbollah group, the statement claimed.

Separately, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency confirmed the strike, and said one person was killed. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

1254 GMT — Palestinian health minister fears hundreds of undetected polio cases in Gaza

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said that the confirmation of a single polio case in Gaza indicates the possible existence of hundreds of undetected cases.

Addressing a press conference at the Health Ministry in Ramallah, Ramadan stated: “It is scientifically known that for every 200 virus infections, only one will show the full symptoms of polio, while the remaining cases may present mild symptoms such as a cold or a slight fever.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday reported the first confirmed case of polio, involving a 10-month-old child from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, who had not received any polio vaccination.

On Friday, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a critical "polio pause" to facilitate a vaccination campaign in Gaza.

1146 GMT — Israel reduced 'humanitarian zone' to 11% of Gaza: UN

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel has reduced the so-called "humanitarian zone" in Gaza to just 11 percent of the territory, causing widespread panic and fear among displaced people.

In a statement, UNRWA said: “Thousands of families continue to be displaced in Gaza as Israeli authorities issue new evacuation orders.”

“The so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ has shrunk to just 11% of the Gaza Strip, causing chaos and fear among the displaced,” it added.

The UN agency reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

1118 GMT — US rejects Israeli proposal to set up inspection mechanism at Netzarim Junction in Gaza: Report

The US has rejected an Israeli proposal to establish an inspection mechanism at the Netzarim Junction in central Gaza, the Israeli media reported.

The mechanism was intended to screen individuals returning to northern Gaza as part of a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

The report, aired by Israel's Channel 12, stated that "significant obstacles" still stand in the way of reaching an agreement.

The report noted that Israel remains adamant about maintaining a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and at the Netzarim Junction near Gaza City, which separates the northern and southern parts of the besieged enclave.

The report said: "The Americans sent a clear message to Israel that they would not accept this condition and that this option is off the table."

1118 GMT — Israeli evacuation orders shut 10 wells, worsening water crisis in Gaza

The new Israeli evacuation orders for areas in eastern Gaza have resulted in the shutdown of 10 water wells, Deir al-Balah Municipality in central Gaza has announced.

Ismail Sarsour, head of the municipality’s Emergency Committee, told Anadolu news agency: “The new Israeli evacuation orders for eastern Deir al-Balah have effectively taken 10 out of 19 wells out of service.”

“Access to three other wells west of Salah al-Din Street has become hazardous,” Sarsour stated.

He emphasised that the water situation in Deir al-Balah will become extremely dire in the coming days, especially with the shutdown of the eastern wells, which serve as a critical water supply for areas west of Salah al-Din Street, including the city centre.

1117 GMT — Hezbollah targets illegal settlement in northern Israel

Hezbollah has announced that it had launched Katyusha rockets at the Ayelet HaShahar illegal settlement in northern Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it added Ayelet HaShahar to its "firing schedule" and struck the illegal settlement with Katyusha rockets for the first time.