At least eight people have been killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said.

Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, said that the attack on Saturday targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district.

"The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.

Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.