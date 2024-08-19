In Istanbul, a bustling city straddling two continents, a global photography competition has been helping redefine how we see the world in the news.

Moments both mundane and extraordinary are submitted every year to the annual Istanbul Photo Awards, which, according to an award-winning photojournalist, reflects a changing narrative in the discipline, moving away from the homogenous perspectives of the 20th century dominated by “white, Western, upper-middle-class men.”

Spanning categories such as news, sports, nature and environment, portrait, and daily life, the competition includes both single and story entries. This year’s 10th annual edition of the event drew an array of over 20,000 submissions from around the world, with 32 photographers receiving awards in 10 categories.

One of them was Anna Surinyach, who won first prize in the Story Portrait category this year with her entry “Sea of Mourning,” showcasing haunting snapshots of some of the victims of the Mediterranean migration route to Europe beneath the waves.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency for World Photography Day, Surinyach, 39, emphasised the increased visibility that winning in a contest like the Istanbul Photo Awards gives a story.

“Since 2012, I have photographed people who are forced to leave their homes for multiple reasons associated with violence, and many of them die or disappear in the attempt, especially at sea,” she pointed out, criticising the fact that their deaths “are too often ignored by the mainstream media.”

Related Third exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2023 opens in London

'Complex world we live in'

As a photojournalist, Surinyach feels compelled to keep telling their stories in innovative ways.

For her, one of the main objectives of photography is “to raise questions and to show to the general public stories in a way that maybe they have never seen before.”

Praising the Istanbul Photo Awards contest, which Anadolu Agency organises, she said it was “important that competitions like this help define the world in the most honest way possible.”

“During the 20th century, most of the views of the world that we received as a society through competitions were homogenous, generally those of white, Western, upper-middle class men,” she explained.

“Fortunately, this is changing in recent years and the winners of the Istanbul Photo Awards are proof of this … Only with a variety of views can we understand the complex world we live in.”