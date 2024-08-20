WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Philippines reach deal on  Afghan transit for visa processing
The State Department thanked the Philippines for its support and praised their long-standing cooperation following the deal.
US, Philippines reach deal on  Afghan transit for visa processing
The timeline for the program is still being discussed, the US embassy in Manila said. / Photo: AP
August 20, 2024

The US and the Philippines have reached a deal to allow "a limited number" of Afghans to transit to the Philippines while awaiting approval for US visas and resettlement, the State Department has said.

"The United States and the Philippines have reached an agreement on allowing a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Philippines to complete their visa processing for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and resettlement to the United States," it said in a statement on Monday.

The timeline for the programme is still being discussed by the two governments, the US embassy in Manila added.

Under the deal, the applicants will stay at a facility operated by the US state department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, an embassy spokesman told reporters.

Recommended

Washington will support "necessary services" including food, housing, security, medical, and transport during their stay in the country, a Philippine foreign department statement added.

The State Department said the US appreciates its "long and positive" history of bilateral cooperation with the Philippines and thanks the Philippine government for supporting Afghan allies of the US.

RelatedTaliban cuts ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector