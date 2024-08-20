WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas: Biden's remark give Israel 'green light' to continue war on Gaza
Hamas says US President Joe Biden's comment that the Palestinian resistance group is backing away from a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel is "misleading".
Hamas: Biden's remark give Israel 'green light' to continue war on Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps out of a vehicle in Tel Aviv as he departs for Egypt, August 20, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Hamas has criticised claims by US President Joe Biden that it was backing away from a Gaza truce deal, calling his remarks a "green light" for Israel to continue the war.

The "misleading claims... do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire" agreement, Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday, calling Biden's remarks an "American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians".

Biden, responding to questions on a ceasefire deal on Monday, said: "Israel says they can work it out, they're prepared. But I was told Hamas is now backing off."

While boarding a plane after giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he added: "It remains to be seen. We're going to keep pushing."

Hamas said Biden's statements do not reflect the true position of the movement, which has been keen to reach a cessation of hostilities.

Recommended

Seeking progress

"The proposal recently presented to us goes against what the parties had agreed on July 2, this is considered an American response and acquiescence to the terrorist Netanyahu's new conditions and his criminal plans towards Gaza", Hamas added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his ninth trip to the region since the war began, expressed optimism after meeting Israeli officials on Monday.

On Tuesday, Blinken was in Cairo pushing for areas of possible progress on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in talks planned for later this week, with major areas of dispute still unresolved.

The US had put forward bridging proposals that the mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - believe would close gaps between Israel and Hamas and end the hostilities that have destabilised the entire region.

RelatedLive blog: Dozen Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school shelter
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector